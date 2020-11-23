Cardi B makes history at the American Music Awards

Cardi B made American Music Awards history with her second Favorite Song Rap/Hip Hop win on Sunday night, Nov. 22, 2020.

The 28-year-old rapper and Megan Thee Stallion took home the prize for their hit single, “WAP.”

The hip-hop star had previously picked up the same accolade in 2018 for “Bodak Yellow.”

Cardi couldn’t be in attendance at the ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles due to a dental appointment.

However, the “I Like It” hitmaker celebrated her record-breaking win on social media and admitted she hadn’t anticipated winning an award, which is why she decided to get dental work done instead of hitting up the awards show.

She tweeted: “Thank you guys soooo much .Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans ,celebs everybody that supported the song .Also thanks for voting.

“Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would of rescheduled my dentist appointment.Im so swollen”

The “Press” star also recorded a voice message to her 15.3 million followers.

She quipped: “I wish I would’ve known that I was going to get an AMAs or something, I wouldn’t have went to the dentist and f—ed with my teeth.

“Now I’m all f—in’ talking all crazy. But I just wanted to say thank you everybody. I love you so much.”

While Cardi was absent, Megan, 25, wowed with the debut performance of her self-love anthem, “Body.”

The “Savage” hitmaker was joined by a troupe of dancers as she belted out the feisty track from her acclaimed debut album, “Good News,” which was released on Friday, Nov. 20.