Chicago rapper Sydewayz shares how culture has impacted his musical journey

Chicago hip-hop artist Sydewayz’s latest EP, Don’t Love Me Later, is not only making an impact on music but also providing an original sound for the culture. Surprisingly, that is not what moves him. There is a deeper journey of hard work, dedication and belief in oneself that he shared with rolling out.

How did you arrive at this career choice? Was it a deliberate decision or a gradual and natural evolution?

I started making music at the young age of 14. I heard The Dynasty by Jay Z, and it really resonated with me. Kanye West’s sound and musical impact also was a major influence. The evolution was definitely natural and pure.

How do you map out your goals and measure your success?

Success is all about perspective. I set small goals and reward myself when I accomplish them. If you let other people define your personal goals in life, then you’ll never be successful.

Who are your role models either inside or outside of the music industry?

I have a lot of positive role models in my life. My big brother, he’s one of my biggest supporters. [He] has spent time, effort and energy over the years to contribute to my progress. [He] gave me great advice during my journey as well. We were in my first rap group together. Those times were big points in my early musical development.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

Inject love because love always wins. There are a lot of problems in the world, but if I do my part no matter how big or small, it may be to make it better. That is all that matters.