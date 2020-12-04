Father under investigation after toddler found dead with part of skull missing

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Middletown Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, following the death of a two-year-old child in Middletown Township, N.J.

On Wednesday evening, police officers were dispatched to the Racquet Club apartments following a 911 call from a man claiming “a child had fallen with his skull cracked open,” according to Crimewatch PA. Officers arrived to find 27-year-old Jorddan M. Thornton holding a little boy with a bloody head wound. Thornton was later confirmed to be the child’s father.

According to the police affidavit, Thornton told police that he and his son had been watching television together, but at some point, he fell asleep. He also claimed his son had been jumping on the bed. Thornton claimed his son may have hit his head on the headboard. It is also important to note that Thornton admitted that there were guns in the home, but out of children’s reach.

The child was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. The medical staff at the hospital confirmed the child’s injury was consistent with a gunshot wound. The affidavit noted that one of the officers with a military background made the same observation.

On Thursday, Dec. 4, Thornton was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He is currently being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on $500,000 bail.

View the press conference after the jump for more details.