Infant girl overdoses on heroin while caregiver took a nap

A Pennsylvania caregiver is facing charges after an infant ingested and overdosed on heroin while in her care.

According to CBS-Local Pittsburgh, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, Sara Tate, 31, went to take a nap, leaving the infant girl, whose name has not been disclosed, in the care of two minors: her 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old sister-in-law. At some point, the baby was left unsupervised in an upstairs bedroom.

The two children told investigators they noticed that there was a stamped bag inside the baby’s mouth. They removed it and took it to Tate who confirmed: “the stamp bag contained heroin by ‘biting it in her own mouth’ before flushing it down the toilet.”

Someone inside the home called 911. When first responders arrived, the baby was given a dose of Narcan, which is a drug to reverse an opioid overdose, and transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. As of Friday, Dec. 4, the child was listed in stable condition.

After speaking with investigators, Tate admitted that she had used the heroin on Monday, Nov. 30.

The publication reports that Tate was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment, tampering with evidence, and drug possession. Tate is currently being held at the Allegheny County Jail on a $25,000 bond.