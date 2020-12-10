LeBron James slams football coach for brutally smacking Pee Wee player (video)

LeBron James, Shannon Sharpe and many others are ripping into a former Georgia little league football coach who was recorded delivering brutal roundhouse smackdowns to a 9-year-old player.

King James, 35, who is a married father of three children, including two boys, couldn’t contain his outrage and said that if he had been there in person, he would have introduced Coach Gerrell Williams of Sannah to his hands.

Warning: the video is highly disturbing.

No room in the game for coaches like this. I hope he is arrested and banned for life. pic.twitter.com/1B0F2cLiqH — Coach Reed (@CoachReed314) December 9, 2020

“If [I’m] there and it’s not even my kid we gone have more than words for sure,” the Lakers superstar wrote Wednesday night to his 74 million Instagram followers. He added on the IG story that “Ain’t no way!! Couldn’t be my kid.”

Sharpe, who is renowned as a cohost of the “Undisputed” sports debate show opposite Skip Bayless, as well as an NFL Hall of Famer, shared the same sentiments as King James.

I’ll whip him even IF* that’s his kid. I won’t let anyone pray on the weak or vulnerable in front of me. Not going to happen https://t.co/YZ765bTdaY — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) December 10, 2020

Brad Logan of WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi, posted the revolting video of the coach smacking the kid so hard twice that the boy nearly folded in half, and then threw the kid to the sidelines.

After getting bludgeoned on social media in the ensuing hours, Williams crawled onto social media to issue what many consider is a woefully insufficient mea culpa.

Williams has since been terminated as coach of the Savannah Gators traveling football, Savannah Morning News reported. The team was participating in the American Youth Football National Championship in Kimmissee, Florida, on Dec. 7. The person in charge of the AYF National Championship said Williams is also indefinitely banished nationwide from coaching, participating or appearing in league activities.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly filled out an incident report, but the mother of the unidentified child has accepted Williams’ apology and has subsequently refused to press charges against Williams.