Sinbad’s children provide update regarding his health following stroke (video)

Famed comedian Sinbad’s children are offering an update on his health following the stroke he suffered last month.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, two of Sinbad’s kids, Royce and Paige Adkins, posted a video message via Instagram about the comedian’s health. Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, is still hospitalized, but they have admitted that he is in good spirits and on a positive road to recovery. The video also included a statement on behalf of the comedian.

“On behalf of our dad, Sinbad, our mom, Meredith, our sister, Gem, and the entire Adkins family, we wanted to take a moment to give everyone an update regarding our dad’s health,” they wrote via Instagram. “We are happy to report that he continues to recover and is getting better every single day.”

His children’s latest update comes just weeks after their previous announcement about the comedian’s health. On Nov. 16, his family posted a statement via Instagram as he began his road to recovery.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” the family said in a statement. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon. Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing. We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time.’ Thank you.”