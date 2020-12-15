Mitch McConnell finally admits Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump

After a month-and-a-half of deafening silence, Sen. Mitch McConnell finally acknowledges that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump to win the presidency of the United States.

The powerful Senate majority leader, R-Kentucky, begrudgingly mumbled his confirmation that Biden is the new president-elect, as if uttering the words caused him physical pain.

Biden defeated Trump resoundingly in the Electoral College, 306 to 232, as reported by CNN on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

“Our country has officially a president-elect and a vice president-elect,” McConnell, 78, said on the Senate floor on Tuesday, according to C-SPAN.

“The Electoral College has spoken. So today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. I wanted to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California, Sen. (Kamala) Harris. Beyond our differences, our nation can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the first time.”

McConnell, however, muted the monumental importance of the moment by first taking nine excruciating minutes to enumerate an endless list of Trump’s accomplishments before finally getting to the Biden and Harris victory.

For the record, Biden also routed Trump by more than seven million in the popular vote, 81.2 million to 74.2 million, making his overall victory decisive and irrefutable.

Not surprisingly, soon after McConnell’s announcement that Biden will be sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2021, the incumbent president continues to propagate wild conspiracy theories on how the election was stolen.

Tremendous evidence pouring in on voter fraud. There has never been anything like this in our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2020

CNBC states that many Republicans still refuse to congratulate Biden and Harris, including GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia, who are up for reelection. Their runoff elections against Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, will take place on Jan. 5, 2021.