Entrepreneur Erricka Traylor explains how she went from broke to business owner

In 2015, Atlanta-born Erricka Traylor lost it all. Her long-term relationship ended, and she was left not only with a broken heart but also with an empty bank account. At that moment, she learned a hard lesson about love and finances. She was forced to rebuild. Fast-forward five years, and today Traylor is the successful co-owner with her twin sister Derricka of Transformation Beauty Studios, where they specialize in custom wigs and weaves.

Let’s get to know this go-getter.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

As a Black woman, my superpower [is] positivity. It’s essential to spread to other Black women positivity and motivation. When women visit my salon, Transformation Beauty Studios, they come because of the atmosphere and positivity they receive. At the salon, we pride ourselves on it being a haven and a nonjudgmental atmosphere.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female business owner?

My work ethic and determination. For me, I must lead by example. My motto is “do what others won’t, so you can live how others can’t.” … It’s all about being an example, giving direction and receiving feedback.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

Face your fear. When I was younger, I gave up on things I truly wanted to accomplish because I was afraid to fail. My younger self needed to know that a mind is a powerful tool, and although fear is real, it’s temporary. Growth isn’t attainable without fear. If it doesn’t scare you, then it isn’t for you.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Our voices must be heard. Women of color now have the platform to be role models for the next generation. It’s crucial to know and see a person who looks like you in decision-making roles.

