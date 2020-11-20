Life coach Debbie L. London prescribes remedy for ‘generational trauma’

How do you overcome generational trauma?

Life coach Debbie L. London defines generational trauma as “inherited negative patterns passed down within the bloodline that continue to go unaddressed.” It can be created when trying to make an effort to escape the past in an unhealthy way. She knows firsthand the steps required to move beyond your past and live your best life. Living by her mantra, “transforming with transparency,” London is open and honest about her own experiences and the importance of accountability and support.

She is also a writer and the author of two books — Residue: Surviving and Overcoming the Stains of Generational Curses and Soul Ties and Your Facade Is Showing.

Tell us about your journey. Why did you decide to become be a life coach?

I’ve always known that I could hear from God, but I ran from the call on my life. I finally stopped running from telling my story and wrote my first book, Residue, in 2017. From there, readers were asking for help with breaking generational curses. My background has always been in mental health, so the transition to being a life coach made sense for the work I was doing through my writing.

What led you to become an author?

God forced me to become an author. Before I left for college, God told me that I would write about my family experiences and help people break generational curses. That was in 2005. It wasn’t until 2016 [that] I finally broke down and began writing about my experiences with generational trauma. I’ve been doing so since.

What advice would you give to someone dealing with emotional trauma?

Face it head-on. Don’t be afraid to fully feel every emotion and recount every detail of what took place. Facing it is the way to being completely free. Being afraid to acknowledge the pain, although justified, prolongs the healing process.

