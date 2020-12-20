Gucci Mane shares 1st image of his son with Keyshia Ka’oir

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’ior will be the proud parents of a baby boy in the very near future and the rapper’s latest Instagram post only makes the highly anticipated family addition more surreal.

On Friday, Dec. 18, the “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper shared a 3-D ultrasound image of his son. With the image, Gucci shared his opinion that his son will look like him.

Fans quickly chimed in to congratulate Gucci and Ka’oir on their bundle of joy. The rapper’s latest post comes just days after Ka’oir shared a number of captivating photos from her maternity shoot. Although the couple has shared quite a few photos documenting the pregnancy, it’s still unclear whether or not they will continue to share photos once their son is born.

When Ka’oir appeared on “The Breakfast Club” back in 2017, she touched on their children from previous relationships. While she and Gucci both have older children, she explained why they opted to keep their children out of the public eye.

“Gucci and I both have children,” said Keyshia. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”