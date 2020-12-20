Uncle Luke caught COVID-19 after pressure to attend party

Uncle Luke, the resident Miami rap mogul most famous for heading up the pioneering group 2 Live Crew, recently contracted the treacherous coronavirus after caving in to pressure to attend a birthday party.

The normally head-strong Luke told the Miami Times that he had strictly abided by the CDC’s guidelines to avoid contracting the disease. But he relented to peer pressure to mix it up at one of South Beach’s famous strip clubs.

“Recently, I joined the ranks of the more than one million Floridians who’ve caught the coronavirus. Throughout the pandemic, I had been strictly adhering to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines, especially wearing a mask whenever I stepped out of my house. Then I gave in to the peer pressure of going out to a party,” he told the Miami newspaper.

Luke said his intention was to run in real quick, show his support for a friend’s birthday and dip out just as quickly.

“Last month, a friend celebrating his birthday at a local strip club would not stop blowing up my phone. He kept begging me to come. I told myself I would go in for 15 minutes and duck out.”

Of course, all precautions were flung aside like a worn jacket once he got entangled in the irresistible mix of drunken friends, fans and strippers all getting up in his face to party and take pictures.

“As soon as I walked through the doors, it was like stepping into a coronavirus-spreading chamber. Everybody was wildin’ out and getting drunk. Almost no one was wearing masks. My buddies were all up in my face. Patrons and strippers were walking up to me and asking to take selfies. Of course, I obliged when they asked me to take my mask off. Even though I felt like everyone in the club was an asymptomatic carrier, I stayed late.”

