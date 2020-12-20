Wack 100 beats up White men after they allegedly hurled N-word (video)

One of the things that Black Americans had to cope with during the current administration was the increasing boldness by which many of Donald Trump’s overzealous followers articulated their disdain for people of color.

Famed West Coast rap manager Wack 100 reportedly felt compelled to introduce a pair of wayward White men to his hands after allegedly hurled racial epithets his way.

Wack, 44, whose real name is Cash Jones, is best known as the manager of West Coast rappers The Game and Blueface. He got into an altercation at a burger joint in Lancaster, California, a 70-mile drive north of Los Angeles.

The music executive, who is renowned for never backing down from a fight, got into the altercation at a burger joint in Lancaster, California, a 70-mile drive north of Los Angeles. Wack became concerned when two White men were reportedly “burning rubber” behind him at Primo Burgers establishment. When Wack tried to tell them to chill out, TMZ reports that one of the men told him “Mind your f—ing business (N-word).”

The news publication reported that the pair of White men immediately exited their vehicle, which prompted Wack 100 to bolt from his car and immediately assume the defensive posture.

According to the cellphone video recording by an unidentified bystander, the fight didn’t last long as Wack dropped the first guy with a left that instantly put him on the concrete. He got up with blood oozing from the right side of his cranium, but he no longer seemed interested in trading knuckles with Wack.

The other man exhibited no fear and kept walking up on Wack as the hip-hop boss kept barking the warning “back up off me (expletive).” The second man, barely missing another potent left hand by Wack, eventually stopped encroaching on Wack’s personal space.

As rolling out reported in 2019, Wack is not scared to exchange blows. He got into a fight with one of Nipsey Hussle’s bodyguards when he claimed publicly that Nip was not the legend that the media and fans made him out to be.

