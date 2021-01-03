Eminem explains why he dissed Snoop Dogg

Eminem and Snoop Dogg appear to have a few issues brewing. The Detroit emcee released his latest project Music to Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition) in December and on one track takes aim at the West Coast Doggfather. On the track “Zeus,” he raps,

“As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me/But just not in my camp/And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be/Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man, Dogg, you was like a d— god to me/Meh, not really (haha)/I had dog backwards.”

In a recent interview on his satellite radio station Shade 45, Eminem addressed the song and what sparked the lyrics. Apparently, Em wasn’t fond of a previous interview Snoop did with “The Breakfast Club” and where the fellow Dr. Dre protégé ranked him.

Eminem said during the interview, “Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point. Him saying I’m not in his top 10 because there are some rappers in the ’90s I can’t f— with … Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? F— no, I wouldn’t. The rappers he mentioned from the ’90s—KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, [Kool] G Rap — I’ve never said I could f— with them. I never said that.”

Eminem elaborated that it was more the tone he took offense with and the extra salt at the end.

Em added during the interview with Shade 45, “I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off guard ’cause I’m like, where is this coming from. I just saw you. What the f—? It threw me for a loop. Again, I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that s—.’ Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off guard.

“I wasn’t ready for that. I didn’t know what to do about it because it confused me ’cause I’m like, bro, same team. We’re on the same team. And I have never in my career, my entire career, said a disrespectful word about Snoop.”

Snoop, however, doesn’t seem too worried and is prepared for any heat that may come his way. He even chimed in on an Eminem fan’s Instagram account after the question was asked, “Was Snoop Dogg being disrespectful when he said he could live without Eminem’s music?”

Showing no fear, Snoop commented, “Pray I don’t answer that soft a– s—.”

Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail or Dr. Dre may have to be called in for a remedy.

