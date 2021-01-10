Yaya Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy welcome baby (photo)

Yaya Mayweather reportedly welcomed a baby boy into the world on Saturday, Jan. 9.

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, the daughter of all-time boxing great Floyd Mayweather and former girlfriend of rap star NBA Youngboy, had a baby boy. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram story to share the exciting news with her 1.3 million followers.

Mayweather showed off a picture of her son’s foot along with Queen Naija’s “Mama Hand.”

Her new son will undoubtedly have NBA YoungBoy motivated to keep chasing the bag, as The Shade Room reports that he now has a total of seven children at the tender age of 21. He had just welcomed his sixth child in November when another ex-girlfriend, Drea Symone, reportedly had YoungBoy’s daughter.

In total, YoungBoy, who was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, now has five sons and two daughters.

There is no word yet if the infant’s arrival will help repair the former couple’s fractured relationship. The volatile pair’s penchant for drama hit a crescendo in 2019 when Mayweather and the mother of one of NBA YoungBoy’s children, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, got into an altercation at his Houston home.

Mayweather is scheduled to answer for her actions in a Harris County, Texas, courtroom sometime in 2021.

Further complicating a potential reconciliation is Floyd Mayweather voicing his disapproval of his daughter having YoungBoy’s baby. The rapper reportedly retorted with some tart comments of his own.