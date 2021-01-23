Floyd Mayweather’s picture added to all WBC title belts

Floyd Mayweather is arguably the greatest boxer of all time and the World Boxing Council is paying homage to his impeccable career (50-0) by placing his picture on each of its famed green and gold championship belts.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather joins Muhammad Ali and the late WBC president Don Jose Sulaiman, as boxing greats with images that will appear on each WBC green and gold world championship belt. Currently, each weight category’s WBC World Championship belt features the two greatest champions of the division with the sixth picture being one of the reigning champion.

“I’m honored to have the WBC include my likeness on their green and gold belts for eternity,” said Mayweather in a statement from the WBC. “I remember the first time I won a WBC belt and saw the photos of the great champions on there and always wanted to be there too. It really is a dream come true for me to be alongside the great Ali and WBC founder Don Jose, [along] with being recognized by them for my contributions to the organization and the sport. I am beyond grateful to receive this honor. ”

Mayweather won his first WBC title in 1988 at 130-pounds when he defeated Genaro Hernandez. He won the WBC world title in five weight divisions – super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and super welterweight.

In related news, Mayweather became a grandfather for the first time this month when his 20-year-old daughter Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather gave birth on Jan. 10. Yaya posted a picture of the champ bonding with the newest member of the Money Team and posted, “My mom and dad just love my baby so much.”

The father of Yaya Weather’s baby is rapper NBA Young Boy. The baby’s birth marked the 21-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana MC’s seventh child. While the baby’s name hasn’t been officially released, NBA Youngboy’s mother Sherhonda Gaulden stated on Clubhouse that her son now “has a Jr.” NBA Youngboy’s real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

