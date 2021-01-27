White NFL player Chad Wheeler allegedly beat, choked out Black girlfriend

A White football player was arrested and charged for allegedly beating and choking out his Black girlfriend near Seattle on Jan. 24, 2021, because she reportedly refused to “bow” to him.

Chad Wheeler reportedly ordered his woman to genuflect before him. When she reportedly refused, the 6-foot-7, 310-pound Wheeler slammed the 5-foot-9, 145-pound woman on the bed, beat her and allegedly choked her until she lost consciousness, reports Seattle Times reports.

The wounds from the heinous crime are disturbing.

the man chocked her until unconscious bcus she wouldn't bow down to him when told to 🤦🏾‍♀️ then when she woke up, he said "wow, you're alive" #ChadWheeler should be trending https://t.co/U2ie2O4VOe — …Qᴜєєи Kᴏиԍ ♛🦍 (@SmileItsKOOLAID) January 27, 2021

When the woman regained consciousness, she reportedly ran into the bathroom and locked the door with Wheeler allegedly saying “Oh, you’re still alive.”

The unidentified Black woman frantically called the police saying her boyfriend was “killing” her, the newspaper reports. By the time local police raced to the scene, Wheeler had picked the lock and entered the bathroom. Officers heard high-pitched screams as they approached the apartment and busted into the domicile. They found Wheeler standing next to a bleeding woman in the bathroom.

Wheeler, who reportedly suffers from bipolar disorder but had not been taking his medication recently, was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of felony domestic violence. He is being held on $400,000 bail and was ordered to relinquish all weapons. He is also prohibited from having any contact with the victim, whom the media will not name.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to treat her facial wounds and dislocated arm.

The Seahawks wrote a quick, terse statement Monday evening about the violent episode that took place in Kent, Washington, a 20-mile drive south of Seattle.

“We are aware of the situation and still gathering information,” the statement read. The Seattle Times reports Wheeler was undrafted out of USC due to concerns about his mental health, including a previous run-in with the police in 2015 and a quick stint at a Los Angeles psychiatric center.

This matter quickly gained traction and outrage on social media.

So @espn Y'all gonna ignore #ChadWheeler whooping his lady? I need that Ray Rice energy. — Coach Bell (@CoachSquatty) January 27, 2021