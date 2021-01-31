 Skip to content

Double K of People Under the Stairs rap group dead at 43

By Terry Shropshire | January 31, 2021 |

Rapper Double K (Image source: Instagram – @blowmtvapps)

Renowned rapper Double K of the group People Under the Stairs has reportedly died due to unknown circumstances. He was 43.

Word began to trickle onto social media on late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, Jan. 31, 2021, with fan testimonials and tributes about the Los Angeles-based wordsmith. 

One of the earliest confirmations and memorials came courtesy of fellow DJ and producer Rhettmatic, who posted this funereal message on Double K’s Instagram page:

Double K was born in the City of Angels on Aug. 1, 1977, as Michael Turner. The cousin of former super-producer Computer Jay, Double K came to fame as one-half of the group People Under the Stairs alongside Christopher Portugal, aka Thes One. The duo came to fame via the late ’90s album The Next Step as well as O.S.T. in 2002.

PUTS kept churning out albums at regular intervals until 2019. Double K also deejayed and produced for the likes of Kidd Lexus and Blvme.

Double K was and remained, at his core, a Parliament-Funkadelic aficionado and also an official member of George Clinton’s Funk Mob. This was reflected in his music as he recorded “George Clinton of Parliament” for his appearance on People Under The Stairs’ Stepfather LP.

Tributes to the fallen star abound on Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



