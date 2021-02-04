St. Lunatics member Ali claims Nelly ‘hustled’ the group and abandoned them

There’s trouble brewing in Nelly’s camp and allegations that he’s abandoned his St. Lunatics crew.

St. Lunatics’ rapper Ali hit up Instagram with a barrage of text accusing the “Hot In Herre” rapper of “hustling” his friends.

Ali spoke on how he created the group initially in 1993 and taught Nelly and the rest of the group how to technically rhyme and break their words into bars. The group first made noise with a regional hit called “Gimme What You Got” and Ali claims he fought for Nelly to be on that song and later turned down a solo deal for the betterment of the group. Ali then explained that when that same situation occurred for Nelly, he took the solo deal and left them out in the cold initially.

Ali shared on IG, “Fast forward 1999: Ma$e Manager at the time (Cudda)…was introduced to us…and he immediately started separating the group. He wanted Nelly and City spud. They left with Cudda (went to Harlem. The separation became The reality…They had left !!! We (The rest of the group) felt ‘HUSTLED’….we were *1 until, The opportunity was presented to be *2 ..they hustled us!!”

Ali also claimed that after helping each other write rhymes for years, he was initially excluded from writing on Nelly’s 2000 diamond selling release Country Grammar.

“Fast forward Universal record signs Nelly : Nelly has his manager (my bf @stltluv )…. call me and he said : ‘Nelly said he doesn’t NEED YOU to help him write…So you need me to get you here , but now that you’re here …. I don’t need you anymore…’ Some kind of way I ended up going …I ended up helping him write … but got no credit!! Wow !! I got hustled. You live and you learn.”

The St. Lunatics also consist of Murphy Lee, Kyjuan and City Spud. City Spud is Nelly’s brother and the two appear to have no issues. None of the other group members have voiced any issues either. Ali has always been involved with Nelly’s projects over the years, so fans are puzzled about what brought about the recent grievances.

Nelly has yet to comment on the matter but we’ll keep you abreast as the tension continues to unfold.