LeBron James calls NBA All-Star Game a slap in the face to players

The NBA All-Star game will be held on March 7 in Atlanta at The State Farm Arena, but many players aren’t happy about the situation. With an already limited season and playing in a bubble last year at Disney World because of COVID-19, the players are questioning if it’s a money grab and if the league is truly concerned about their safety.

NBA poster boy and Los Angeles Laker LeBron James didn’t hold back during a recent press conference. “I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year. I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game. But it’s the agreement that the players association and the league came about … Coming into this season we were told we were not having an All-Star Game, so we’d have a nice little break — five days from March 5 through March 10,” stated the NBA legend.

James also explained that he and the players already had it in their minds that the normal All-Star break time would be used to “recalibrate” as they prepared for the second half of the season.

“It’s pretty much kind of a slap in the face, And we’re also still dealing with a pandemic. We’re still dealing with everything that’s been going on. And we’re going to bring the whole league into one city that’s open,” the disgruntled star continued. “So, obviously the pandemic has absolutely nothing to do with it at this point when it comes to that weekend. Obviously, as you guys can see I’m not very happy with it, but it’s out of my hands. I’ll be there if I’m selected, but I’ll be there physically, not mentally.”

