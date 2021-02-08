Rapper Losk33 shares why it’s important to be different

Virginia rapper Losk33 is true to his craft. Originality and telling his life stories are important to him and how he expresses his artistry. Losk33 is a family man with a story to tell and is determined to make his own way. Rolling out spoke to Losk33 about his thoughts on the industry, an artist’s responsibility, and his most recent single “Lord Have Mercy”.

Talk about what inspired you to make music?

My cousins inspired me to start making music. They were always creating beats and rapping. I observed them and got hyped about the whole culture. I started as a teen and never stopped after writing down my first verse. I make music inspired by my experiences, my life, the stories I hear and things I see on a daily basis.

What are your thoughts on the industry and where you fit in?

I think the music industry is wide open. All musicians can find their niche and audience. I feel that I can fit in anywhere– hip hop, r&b, trap, and everything around it.

What would you say makes you stand out from the average rapper?

My versatility and my grind are different. I blend genres and try to find the most unique sounds possible. My flow is honest.

