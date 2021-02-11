Renae Bluitt is a filmmaker, digital content creator and brand expert based in Brooklyn, New York. She serves as an advocate for Black Women’s accurate representation in the media. In 2009, Renae launched the “In Her Shoes” blog, which features Black women. Unsurprisingly, it was named “Best Business Blog of the Year” in the 2011 Black Weblog Awards. In 2019, she created a film — She Did That — that highlighted Black women and entrepreneurship. As fate would have it, that film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Rolling out caught up with Bluitt to learn more about her journey.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpowers to be?

As a Black woman, my superpowers are limitless. If I had to pick a few of my superpowers I would say I’m a waymaker, a nurturer, a torchbearer and an innovator.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

The most powerful advice I would offer my younger self is to just relax and trust the journey. I spent (and continue to spend, to be honest), copious amounts of time thinking about what’s next whether it’s in my The most powerful advice I would offer my younger self is to just relax and trust the journey. I spent (and continue to spend, to be honest), copious amounts of time thinking about what’s next whether it’s in my career or my personal life. It’s OK to not have all the answers and be uncertain about what the future holds. What’s for you, is yours. It’s already written, so being overly concerned about tomorrow and not being present for today is truly a waste of energy and mental real estate.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Assigning more Black women to leadership roles is imperative for the success of any corporation or organization. It’s not just about the obvious reasons why we’re qualified (and oftentimes, overqualified) for these roles. It’s much bigger than our wisdom, innovation, and perseverance. It’s about how we consistently and selflessly show up and fight for the common good. When Black women lead, we all win.

Continued on the next page.