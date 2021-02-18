Fans irate Meek Mill mentions Kobe Bryant and helicopter in new song (listen)

Hip-hop heads are hot at Meek Mill because he mentioned the late, legendary Kobe Bryant and a helicopter in his new untitled song.

The 33-year-old Philadelphia rapper’s latest track with Lil Baby was leaked online Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, and included the controversial line:

And then I said Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe #MeekMill pic.twitter.com/TckkVOPyOz — ☄️😈🧟‍♂️💙 (@ninouniverse1) February 18, 2021

“The Breakfast Club” played part of the track on its morning show (at the 3:30 mark):

Fans are furious. They immediately called Meek flagrantly “disrespectful” and tone-deaf for referencing the beloved Black Mamba. Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Why would you say “ I’ll go out with my choppa, I’ll be another Kobe “ Disrespectful BIIIIISSSHH!! #MeekMill — Landis (@breezygurl16) February 18, 2021

“In my opinion it was disrespectful and distasteful. A lot of people died in that accident and a lot of people are still torn up. Some people just don’t understand that it’s inappropriate,” another Twitter user posted, according to Page Six.

That response followed a tweet that Meek posted on Thursday, Feb. 18, which read: “Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it…. y’all internet antics cannot stop me …. s— like zombie land or something! Lol.”

The year 2021 has gotten off to a rocky start for the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper. Meek was resoundingly lambasted for hosting super-spreader concerts in January with the likes of Bow Wow and others. And just last week, he and Tekashi 6ix9ine nearly came to blows in the parking lot outside an Atlanta nightclub where the two hurled profanities and threats at each other behind walls of security guards. Both rappers were trounced on Twitter for the laughable episode.

And now these highly questionable lyrics involving the iconic Bryant have rap fans in a huff.

Meek always been my favorite artist but man 🤦‍♂️ that bar is just disrespectful man #MeekMill #disappointed — S2WJayDeeGaming (@JayDee_717) February 18, 2021