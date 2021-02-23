Charlamagne Tha God responds to LaKeith Stansfield’s disrespectful comments

The ongoing tension between actor LaKeith Stanfield and media personality Charlamagne Tha God is not cooling off anytime soon. The actor had a few choice words for “The Breakfast Club” host after he insinuated that Stanfield was a Judas in real life. The Judas reference is of course the character he portrayed in Judas and the Black Messiah alongside co-star Daniel Kaluuya.

Refusing to hold his tongue, Charlamagne spoke on the issue on his top syndicated radio show. “This is yet another example of LaKeith being able to dish it but he can’t take it because he made comments about The Breakfast Club and other Black outlets being anti-Black, being negative, reinforcing negative stereotypes of Black people, that was back in 2019,” explained Charlamagne to his co-hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy.

“I gave him ‘Donkey of the Day’ for that and pointed out all of the times he’s gone on these White people’s platforms and reinforced negative stereotypes of Black people himself. I left it alone after that. LaKeith did a whole reply video, he did a diss song, he put my face on the cover of the song, and had me with the sambo lips. I didn’t respond to any of that, but I gave him a little jab during the interview with Daniel. I owed him that and that was light.”

While the actor seems to be in his feelings about the ordeal, Charlamagne seems at ease when discussing the bickering.

He then added, “He makes it seem like I’m always coming at him. But he does that all the time. When he made comments about Kamala’s hair last year and got backlash, he got online and said he can say what he wants and nobody’s gonna force him into not saying what he wants. All good but if you gonna have that energy of saying what you want, don’t play victim when people say something back.”