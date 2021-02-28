Rapper Scarfo Da Plug reportedly killed in Los Angeles

One of the most dangerous occupations in America these days seems to be that of a rapper.

The frightening trend of rappers meeting an unexpected demise in the past few years continues as Atlanta-based rapper Scarfo Da Plug was reportedly killed in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, according to multiple media reports.

Details surrounding Scarfo’s death remain murky, but a host of Scarfo’s contemporaries who poured their hearts out on Instagram and Twitter overnight and early Sunday morning.

Scarfo, 23, was born in New Orleans and was based in Atlanta. He was best known for his 2019 album Trap-Nola and the sophomore project Trap Jesus.

Rapper T-Hood articulated his devastation on Instagram.

“I can’t believe I’m making this post about my n—- man this n—- was my motivation on so much s—,” T-Hood begins. “What breaks my heart is i can’t call you in the middle of the night and pull up and smoke and talk about get rich moves all night.. n—- call me everyday and scream PLUGGGGGG on the phone and now my n—- gone.. i talk to shawty hours before he passed I’m still not even believing this all the way we talk about what we want for our kids all the time and this happen.. all brah wanted to do was get rich and rap.. THIS S— HURT ME TO WRITE. I never knew i would lose my dawg like this. I love you @scarfodaplug 🔌

