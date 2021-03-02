Jay-Z and his cannabis company, Monogram, challenging national drug policy

Jay-Z and his cannabis company, Monogram, say marijuana laws are outdated and have launched a new campaign and digital series to draw attention to the “hypocrisy” of current regulations governing cannabis throughout the United States.

The campaign highlights a lack of progress made since the federal war on drugs started 45 years ago and the consequences still facing those who have experienced its lasting effects across the nation.

Jay-Z spoke about the new initiative in a statement to The Associated Press. “Cannabis laws are out of date and disproportionately cruel and punishing when compared to the rest of the legal code,” he said. “We still don’t have proper regulation for texting and driving in Missouri, but staying home and smoking weed will get you locked up.”

Monogram currently has murals, billboards, mobile ads and postings on display promoting the initiative across Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Miami, with plans to expand to additional cities before the end of March.

Monogram also will showcase the “hypocrisy” of the laws with testimonials on its website and social media platforms as “real people” share their firsthand experiences of unfair punishable cannabis offenses. The participants also discuss racial profiling and excessive charging in the criminal justice system. Participants also share details about how their lives have been impacted by unjust policing practices, with consequences ranging from financial penalties to incarceration.

“I created this campaign to amplify the voices of those who have been penalized for the very same thing that venture capitalists are now prospering from with the emerging legal cannabis market,” Jay-Z added. “Far too often we forget that these are real people whose everyday lives and futures have been affected by this outdated legislature…”

Take a look at a few of the ads on the following page.