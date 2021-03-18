Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dropping new energy drink (video)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will finally unveil his new energy drink, ZOA, nationwide on March 22.

Johnson partnered with Dany Garcia, Dave Rienzi and John Shulman to create the first-of-its-kind energy drink packed with clean, natural caffeine from green coffee and green tea. It also contains powerful antioxidants from camu camu and acerola, as well as vitamin D and a unique blend of vitamins and nutrients that support immune function and elevate energy levels.

“I’m very passionate about ZOA. I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve our eager consumers with ZOA – the ultimate healthy and immunity-supporting energy drink that’s the first of its kind, thanks to our unique combination of ingredients,” said Johnson in a statement to The Associated Press.

The Rock also partnered with Amazon and Xbox to promote ZOA’s entrance into the market. Fans can enter to win a mini Xbox/ZOA fridge stacked with ZOA that resembles the Xbox console, while the Jumanji star will take over Amazon on Monday.

“Then on the same day at 2:30 PT/5:30 EST on March 22nd, I’ll GO LIVE on @AmazonLive answering all your ZOA questions!! Then the fun continues as I’ll throw my Amazon uniform on, jump in my Amazon delivery truck and deliver ZOA myself to all my Everyday Warriors!! Big mahalo to my brother @jeffbezos for throwing me the truck keys on this one – I’ll take good care of all my people!!

“See you MONDAY and let’s have some fun!,” The Rock posted on Instagram.

Johnson’s latest venture is family-related as well, as Garcia is his ex-wife and a professional bodybuilder. Garcia is now married to their other business partner, Rienzi, who’s also a professional bodybuilder.

“My co-founders and I spent the last 18 months formulating this healthy and great tasting product that we could all use now more than ever. Ensuring we packed it with the critical vitamins and immune support we ourselves consume daily. ZOA includes a host of nutrients that work to support our immune systems and provide us with a healthy dose of the caffeinated edge we need for focus, balance and success throughout our day. It’s truly our privilege to bring it to market for consumers to enjoy,” he further added to The AP.

