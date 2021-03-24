Nick Cannon’s blockbuster ‘Wild ‘N Out’ show has return date (video)

Multi-hyphenated entertainer Nick Cannon struck proverbial gold when he created the cultural phenomenon, “Wild ‘N Out,” which aired on MTV for many years.

But the magic carpet ride crashed and burned when Cannon, 40, and his famously militant guest, ex-Public Enemy rapper Professor Griff, reportedly made anti-Semitic pronouncements on Cannon’s podcast, “Cannon’s Class.”

Now, Cannon’s juggernaut of a show has been excavated from its burial site and given new life after he and the conglomerate that fired him, CBSViacom, were able to reconcile. This news comes about two months after Cannon’s self-titled daytime talk show was also resurrected from certain death following the highly-inflammatory remarks that offended many Jews and others in June 2020.

After public sentiment forced the networks to shelve Cannon’s shows indefinitely, Cannon offered his apology.

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Interestingly enough, Cannon never lost his role as the host of the popular reality show “The Masked Singer” while the controversy raged around it last year. He was only forced into a brief moratorium from the music-based program when he was personally impacted by the pandemic.

Following Cannon’s mea culpa, ViacomCBS allowed the currents to calm for a bit before breathing life back into “Wild ‘N Out” in late January. Deadline is now reporting that pre-recorded episodes from season 15, which took place prior to the pandemic, will start airing on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 8 pm EST. New episodes will be recorded sometime in the near future.

Celebrities, who are major ingredients in this tasty TV stew, are returning in droves, Deadline states. This will include the cast of “Black Ink Crew: Compton,” as well as Cuban Doll, Juvenile, Headkrack, Da Brat, Ambjaay, MC Lyte, Rapsody, FABO, 24kGolden, Big Tigger, OMB Peezy, Tyla Yaweh, Young Joc, Peter & Corey Gunz, Queen Najia and Donnell Rawlings.