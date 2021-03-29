Nas urges daughter to strive for Black excellence in heartfelt Hennessy ad

Nas just released his latest commercial for Hennessy and paid homage to his 26-year-old daughter Destiny in the process. The ad finds the It Was Written lyricist penning a note to his oldest child and telling her to remember her purpose in life while paying homage to “Black Wall Street.”

“Dear Destiny, standing still scared to death, holding you in my hands, I knew. I wanted you to see something I never saw; feel something our family had never grasped: Black excellence,” he recites.

“Something like the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1921, 40 acres and 35 blocks of Black folks running the town. Lawyers, doctors, businesses, all Black-owned. Imagine that. The vision of Black Wall Street was intentional and so was its downfall. Why, Destiny?”

Hennessy’s Queensbridge brand ambassador then continues his narration of Black excellence in the clip and places the crowns back on Black people’s heads.

“Autonomous Black folks living this good. They took the city by force. And burned it straight to the ground. A hundred years later, a hundred years strong. Destiny, you knew a spirit that powerful could never be held down. Black excellence lives on and those spirits, they never stop, they never settle,” Nas continues.

“Black women building, Black men thriving. Destiny, believe in Black creativity, Black wealth, our potential, our people. Wherever Black folks dream, the spirit of Greenwood is there. So find them, build with them, dream with them, be your own Black Wall Street however and wherever you imagine,” the “One Mic” rapper added.

The commercial also spotlights current trailblazers like Nipsey Hussle’s business partner and CEO of Own Our Own, David Gross and Estella Contracting construction company owner Tierra Carnagey. LISNR software tech CEO Rodney Williams and spa-barbershop owner Christopher Larkin are featured in the ad, as are Destiny and her cosmetic line Matic.

