Young Jack Thriller joins 85 South team, launching podcast with Musiq Soulchild

Comedian Young Jack Thriller stopped by B High ATL’s podcast earlier this month and announced that he’s joined the 85 South comedy team of Karlous Miller, D.C. Young Fly and Chico Bean.

Thriller, who was a host and interviewer at ThisIs50.com for nearly ten years and showcased his talents on “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out,” revealed he had been stalling in his career when Karlous Miller tossed him a life jacket.

Miller surrounded Young Jack Thriller with his own personal business team who worked the Atlanta-born comedian back into the mix and lined him up with shows and merchandise.

“We are together bruh. I’m not going on to disrupt anything that those three have. They’re giving me my own situation over there. My own shows and all of that and whatnot. You’ll see me out on the road opening up for those guys and doing interviews at the shows. All the things that I was doing but this time they making it so I own myself and I own what I’m doing. I’m coming with my own show under the 85 South brand. The 85 South Show is Interscope and I’m Death Row Records. I’m signed to them,” explained Young Jack Thriller to B High ATL.

Young Jack Thrill also revealed that he has a new podcast coming soon with two surprising co-hosts that will take him outside his comedy comfort zone.

“We also about to do a dope a—podcast with my playa partners and I was trying to do something that people didn’t know me for. That was going to take me into a whole different level of social class, and different entertainment bubbles so I can get that same kind of love 50 Cent get. I can’t tell you what the concept is yet, but I can tell who I’m doing the show with,” the jokester further commented.

Keeping the suspense going, he further detailed that the 85 South team played a huge role in securing his podcast deal.

