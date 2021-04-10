Angela Yee launches comedy mentorship program with new Facebook show

Radio personality Angela Yee has launched a new digital series called “Mastery of Comedy” which is available on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The series is based on the “speed dating meets comedic mentorship” concept she created for Facebook’s “We The Culture” content program that premiered on Monday, April 5. Yee worked with producer Rikki Hughes and his Magic Lemonade Productions company on the weekly series as the show explores what it takes to be a successful stand-up comedian.

“I was interested in combining the process of what it takes to become a successful comedian with mentorship, and I wanted to offer comedians around the world a lens into what it takes to develop a set that keeps the audience … engaged,” explained “The Breakfast Club” co-host to Radiofacts.com.

“Masters of Comedy” pairs veteran comedians with new comics who are looking for help advancing their careers. The mentors include Donnell Rawlings, Aida Rodriguez, Karlous Miller and Roy Wood, Jr.

“So excited to be able to share this project I worked on for the Facebook “We the Culture” Black Creator Accelerator Program. I pitched the idea for @masteryofcomedy, where established comics @donnellrawlings @funnyaida @roywoodjr @karlousm mentored up-and-coming comics who have talent and a serious work ethic, but haven’t gotten their big break yet,” she posted on Instagram.

“There’s some awkward moments when they first hit the stage, but wait until you see the progress they make with some expert guidance. Make sure you tune in Monday, April 5 and every Monday after for six weeks to listen, laugh, and learn!”

“Mastery of Comedy” can be viewed on Yee’s Facebook page at @teamyee and her IG account at @angelayee.