Migos’ Takeoff cleared of sexual assault allegations

Takeoff of the Migos won’t face criminal charges related to 2020 allegations of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute the case due to insufficient evidence.

Takeoff’s lawyer, Drew Findling, told TMZ that his office spent countless hours investigating the case and came to the same conclusion as the prosecutors. “The allegations were patently and provably false, Findling stated.

The “Stir Fry” rapper was sued last year by a woman using the alias Jane Doe, who claimed that Takeoff raped her at a house party. The lawsuit sought damages for sexual battery, false imprisonment, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Takeoff’s lawyer first addressed the charges last year and told the media that they didn’t have much weight.

“We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence. What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence,” added Findling.

Although the criminal charges have been dismissed, the civil suit filed by Jane Doe still remains. Neama Rahmani, the lawyer representing Takeoff’s accuser, also spoke with Pitchfork after the decision, and revealed that that the legal fight was not over.

“Our client is disappointed in the decision of the Los Angeles County District Attorney, who has once again shown he is soft on crime and cares more about the rights of criminal defendants than victims of sexual assault. She looks forward to receiving the justice she deserves in her civil case,” added Rahmani.

Findling also previously called the lawsuit an attempt to secure a financial gain from the Migos rapper.