Usher under fire for giving stripper fake money with his face on it

Usher is getting pummeled all over cyberspace after the singer allegedly gave a stripper fake bills with his face on them instead of real money.

The female dancer was understandably irate that the “U Got it Bad” singer would make it rain with fraudulent stacks after she said she put in work dancing for him.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the dancer, who goes by the name of Ms. Good Vibez, Usher wasted her time at the unnamed gentlemen’s club.

“What would you ladies do if you danced all night for Usher and he threw this???” Good Vibez said on her Instagram story.

Ms. Good Vibez also made it clear she felt she was swindled out of her effort and cannot do anything with what Usher gave her.

Vibez closed out her thoughts on the matter by adding: “LMAO don’t y’all think he should be blasted on social media for this s—.”

As The Jasmine Brand pointed out, Usher seems to offer a petty, albeit cryptic, response to the stripper when, after she put him on blast, he posts a photo of himself on Instagram wearing a hat with actual dollar bills.

Fans commenced with ripping into the multiplatinum and Grammy-winning “Yeah” crooner for not only being cheap, but for allegedly cheating a woman out of her earned stacks.

