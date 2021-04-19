CNN’s Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until White kids get killed

CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo created controversy on Saturday night, April 17, 2021, when he said White Americans won’t care about chronic police brutality until it’s their children getting killed.

Cuomo was referring to the recent fatal police shootings of Daunte Wright in suburban Minneapolis on March 11 and Mexican American Adam Toledo on the West Side of Chicago on March, 29.

The latest two killings come during the emotionally charged Derek Chauvin murder trial for the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day 2020. Floyd’s passing happened in proximity time-wise to the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery in southeast Georgia and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, all of which transpired in the spring of last year.

Cuomo believes there is a lack of sympathy among many White Americans when it comes to the instances of police brutality involving Black victims.

“And you know what the answer is. You really do. You don’t like it. I don’t like it. It scares me,” Chris Cuomo said during his nightly show on CNN. “Shootings? Gun laws? Access to weapons? Oh, I know when it will change. Your kids start getting killed, White people’s kids start getting killed?…Those start piling up? ‘What is going on with these police?’…That’ll be you. That will be the majority, because it’s your people.”

Not surprisingly, conservatives lambasted Cuomo for his alleged “race-baiting.”

“What a race-baiting moron,” conservative journalist Miranda Devine railed on Twitter. “They ARE getting killed. There just aren’t riots every time. And what about cops getting killed? No riots there either.”

Cuomo, of course, has his defenders among urbanites who noticed a pattern of White people demanding change when their people are badly impacted by a crisis such as the opioid epidemic.

