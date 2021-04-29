Lil Kim set to release debut memoir about her hip-hop career

Lil’ Kim just announced that she’ll be releasing her debut memoir on Nov. 2, called Lil’ Kim: The Queen Bee. The book will be co-written by Kathy Iandoli and published via Hachette Books. The memoir will look at the female MC’s childhood growing up in Brooklyn, to meeting the Notorious B.I.G., joining the Junior Mafia, and the hits and rollercoaster ride that followed.

“IT’S FINALLY HERE!! That’s right, the book, Lil’ Kim The Queen Bee Life Story. I’m so excited to announce my memoir dropping in November!! You thought you knew me but you have no idea 😉 Thank you @kath3000 and @hachettebooks for helping me get my story out,” posted Kim on Instagram.

Lil’ Kim: The Queen Bee takes a look at how she blazed trails for women in hip-hop and her blueprint can be currently seen in artists like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Kim also discusses some of her high-profile relationships in the book as well her prison stint and winning in a male-dominated industry.

“I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” Lil’ Kim told People. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim but they have no idea. I’m thrilled Kathy and I have put together something special with Hachette Books for my fans.”

In related news, the “All About The Benjamins” rapper performed at an Aids Walk event in Florida last Saturday, April 24, and brought her 7-year-old daughter Royal Reign out to perform. Kim’s mini-me graced the stage with her mom and danced as the rapper performed her “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix).”

The young lady just might follow in her mother’s footsteps as she appears to have Kim’s signature sway down pat. Check out the video of the two divas jamming on the next page in the clip provided by TrueExclusives as well as her and Trina taking the stage together.