Attorney Keith Lamar Jr. explains why having a strong moral compass is key

A proud graduate of Morehouse College and Thurgood Marshall School of Law, Keith Lamar Jr. is among the top Black trial lawyers in the country. As the former president of the National Black Prosecutors Association, Lamar is a true leader, dynamic speaker and willing servant of the community. He exhibited as much since starting his own firm — The Law Office of Keith Lamar Jr. —after an eight-year stint as deputy district attorney for the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia. Recently named one of the National Trial Lawyers’ “Top 40 Under 40,” Lamar shared why he enjoys representing the community.

What advice would you offer a law student just beginning his or her career?

I would say to focus on your craft and learn as much as possible. You must understand that this is the practice of law, so you are bound to make some mistakes, but never give up and learn from those mistakes so that you can continually grow.

Why should the legal professions be appreciated more?

As [attorneys], we represent you the people. When you feel as if there is no hope or that no one is in your corner to fight for you, that is where your attorney has your back. As [attorneys], we help scope the rules and regulations [by] which society lives. That is why now more than ever we must continue to work for the community and help shape a brighter future for those to come.

How has technology affected your delivery of service?

Simply put, greatly. Gone are the days of thumbing through old law journals. With technology, we have been able to have immediate access to materials that would have taken the generation before us who knows how long to research. Besides that, technology has helped attorneys market themselves to the world as well as be able to help communicate faster and more efficiently with clients.

