Chicago rapper G Herbo accused of lying to federal agents

Chicago rapper G Herbo was accused Tuesday, May 5 of lying to a federal agent, adding a third federal charge to an indictment that already includes allegations of fraud and identity theft.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, allegedly told a federal agent in Nov. 2018 that he never knew or worked with rap-promoter Antonio Strong, who was among five people indicted with him in December, according to ABC News.

Strong identified himself as Wright’s manager when he allegedly used stolen credit card information and IDs to pay for private jets, expensive meals and designer puppies beginning in March 2016, according to the indictment filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The rapper allegedly told a federal agent that he had no relationship with Strong, personal or professional, when an investigation revealed that he paid Strong for work and “received valuable goods from Strong, including private jet charters, luxury accommodations, and exotic car rentals,” the prosecutor’s office said.

In Dec. 2020, G Herbo was named in a federal fraud case brought in Massachusetts. The case alleges that Wright, his promoter and associates, used stolen credit cards to make lavish purchases.

Rapper Joseph “Joe Rodeo” Williams, alleged co-conspirators Steven Hayes Jr., Demario Sorells, Terrence Bender and Antonio “T Glo” Strong, Wright’s promoter and manager, were all indicted as part of the scheme. They were all charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in the 14-count indictment.

Text messages, Instagram posts and conversations between the two were also found to prove the two men knew each other. The drill rapper faces up to five years in prison, away from his children if convicted, along with three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, prosecutors said.