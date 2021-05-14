Atlanta’s top bridal consultant ready to make wedding dreams come true

Bridal season is in full bloom. Atlanta’s top bridal consultant, Tawanna Y. Dorsey, is conducting business as usual, although weddings look different in this current climate. The former Ebony Fashion Fair model began her career with Johnson Publishing in 1996 after the company’s legendary founding family selected her. She honed her skills there while learning about couture under the mentorship of Eunice Johnson.

Known in the bridal industry as “Ms. Lillee,” Dorsey works at Anya’s and David’s bridal salons in the Atlanta area.

She recently gave rolling out an insider’s look into all things weddings.

How did your modeling career land you where you are today?

Mrs. Johnson was instrumental in giving us models a lot of our flavor that I use today. Working with her, I was able to understand the beauty of high fashion, especially with bridal and couture gowns. I later progressed to the other side of the business as an image consultant. I started working with David’s Bridal as a stylist to see if I would like it. It completely changed my world. My background and connections with designers and bridal vendors put the pieces together for me.

When does bridal season officially begin?

It annually begins at the end of April or the beginning of May.

Explain how your bridal consultations work.

I’m the bride’s ultimate consultant for anything concerning weddings. I have brides from every walk of life. Some brides want to plan their dream wedding, some don’t. Some want to elope. Others want to have a wedding since COVID-19 is slowly releasing its grip. Things have changed where we now have a whole new culture that has emerged for everything.

Where do you start with a bride-to-be?

I’ll give a bride an image consultation to determine her favorite garments and what looks make her feel the best. I then decide on more flattering options based on her shape. I can eyeball any woman and tell them their size.

How has COVID-19 affected your business?

It’s made it easier. I’m an expert shopper. I know how to shop for bridal gowns and how they run. I know the materials bridal gowns contain and which ones have the most stretch. It takes knowing all of these intricate details for a bride who for example wants a backyard wedding but does not want to shop due to COVID. I have to tell her what would be her best scenario.

What is your favorite bridal look?

David’s Bridal’s coral reef color. I love a good, bright neon peach. I’ve been married before, and my colors wedding were baby blue, white and silver. I love pastels and beautiful, light and bright colors.

For more information, call 678-642-6428. Check out Dorsey’s Getting Married Atlanta Facebook group or @MsLillee on Instagram.