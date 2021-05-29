La La Anthony and RZA connect for Wu-Tang Clan television series

La La Anthony is making her presence felt in Hollywood and has just landed another role. Anthony has been cast in the second season of the Hulu series “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.” The series tells the Staten Island, New York, collective’s story before the release of their 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

According to a synopsis of the series released by Deadline, “Anthony will play Tracey Waples, a young, vibrant Executive at Def Jam. She’s on the pulse of good music and boldly speaks her mind. After seeing Wu-Tang live she’s completely invested, but her plan for the group might not align with their own.”

“Beyond blessed to be able to do what I love everyday🙏🏽thank you @rza for trusting me with this opportunity. The story of the WU TANG CLAN is history and I’m happy to help tell it! @wutangonhulu season 2 coming soon!!!,” Anthony wrote on Instagram about being cast in the drama.

Continue reading on the next page.