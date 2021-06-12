Todd Dulaney shares the Gospel with new live album, ‘Anthems & Glory’

Gospel sensation Todd Dulaney is making waves with his new album Anthems & Glory. The worship leader connected with a few of his harmonizing friends like Kierra Sheard, Smokie Norful, Tamela Mann, David Wilford and Todd Galberth to make a joyous sound and inspire the soul. Dulaney checked in with rolling out and discussed his new project as well as his latest venture that’s sure to shake up the music industry.

How were you able to record Anthems & Glory during the pandemic with it being a live album?

We recorded right before the pandemic, so it was the last time we were really able to get in a room with people, and the crazy thing is I thought I was doing something on my own when I recorded it. But now looking at hindsight, it may have been God telling me to record because you ain’t going to be able to record in a minute.

With COVID-19 restrictions being relaxed, it seems like the perfect time for the project to drop because it’s a performance album.

We held it once the pandemic hit because we were unsure of how we [could] reach the people since we couldn’t put a tour together. I wanted this album to be a little bit more aggressive in sound and when you think of the times we’re in right now, we kind of need to respond aggressively with gospel music. It needs to be something that says we’re not gonna to lay down or be punked because the pandemic pretty much told you to lay down and don’t do anything. So I wanted to release something this time around that’s gone make you say, we gonna stand up, tough it out and make it.

