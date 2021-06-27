Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home.

Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.

As Caldwell-Pope was talking, a car full of armed men pulled up in the driveway and immediately pointed their guns at the Lakers shooting guard and his friends.

The armed bandits made off with approximately $150,000 worth of valuables, including a Rolex watch, expensive jewelry and an iPhone.

Fortunately, Caldwell-Pope and his companions escaped the scary situation unharmed physically and the crew filled out a complaint with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Caldwell-Pope took some heat from sports pundits and fans after the injury-riddled Lakers were vanquished in the opening-round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. He and other LeBron James teammates failed to knock down outside shots with any consistency this year, after accomplishing the feat just last season. Caldwell-Pope finished the opening round defeat to the Phoenix Suns with a paltry 6.2 point average on an abysmal 27.2 percent shooting. His future with the Lakers remains up in the air.