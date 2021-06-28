Wu-Tang’s RZA returns with new single ‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater’

Wu-Tang leader RZA has been in the lab cooking up his next project and just released his new single “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater.” The track is the first single from his forthcoming album, RZA vs Bobby Digital. Scheduled to drop in August, this project is a little different as the Wu-Tang beatmaker wasn’t behind the boards, but concentrated solely on his mic skills.

Former EPMD and respected producer DJ Scratch turned up the heat for the Wu-Tang MC to wild out to, as the RZA spars with his alter ego Bobby Digital. The two trade lyrical punches track by track over some classic ’90s boom bap production, ripe with kung-fu movie samples.

“Lyrically the hip-hop part of me had a chance to re-emerge during quarantine. Giving Scratch the reins as a producer and me taking the reins as an MC, that’s what frees me up creatively and lets me play more with lyrical gags and lyrical flows because I don’t have to be focused on everything. He delivered tracks that resonated and brought me back to a sound that I felt was missing. For me it was really natural to flow and write to these songs,” RZA told New Music Entertainment.

Scratch also hit up Instagram and discussed the new project which marks his return as an artist as well.

“I love making beats from Kung Fu flicks. Until now, I haven’t been a ‘Recording Artist’ since 1992. By Choice… But it feels good to be back though. RZA & DJ Scratch,” he further revealed.

During the quarantine, RZA also launched a live-commentary digital film screening platform called 36 Cinema where they dissect old kung fu flicks. The screenings and the new album are explicitly linked, and 36 Chambers will be releasing further albums tied to 36 Cinema screenings throughout the summer.

Check out RZA’s return with “Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater” below.