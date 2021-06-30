Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart land new series on WE tv (video)

Da Brat made an appearance on “The Chi” over the weekend and held her little brother Bow Wow down during his Verzuz battle with Soulja Boy Saturday, June 26. The “Funkdafied” rapper now has announced that she has a new docuseries coming on WE tv called “Brat Loves Judy.” The upcoming show will see the rapper sharing her relationship with girlfriend Jesseca Dupart with the public as they move together as one.

According to a statement from WE tv, ” ‘Brat Loves Judy’ brings audiences a never-before-seen look into the world of veteran hip-hop artist and two-time Grammy Award nominee Da Brat and her girlfriend Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart, the multi-millionaire business owner and CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, as they navigate their new relationship – from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones, and a surprise proposal.”

The So So Def rapper hit up Instagram to shed more details on her new show, which will also feature a surprise appearance by Da Brat’s sister LisaRaye McCoy, as the siblings dig deeper into their strained relationship.

“BRAT ❤️’s JUDY‼️ AUGUST 5th‼️ we decided to let yall in our house 😳 in our lives 😳 in our happy, sad, and angry moments to show the world that we all have things we go through NO MATTER what you may see on social media #sosodef #WeTv #sosoblessed OUR journey is unlike ANY other you’ve ever witnessed. You DO NOT want to miss this one‼️ Only on @wetv‼️ 🌈😜,” she posted.

Da Brat and Dupart first shared their love with the world in March 2020 when the couple went public. Dupart also hit up IG to announce their show and to let any people trying to pull up on her girlfriend know that she’s already taken.

“Glad to finally be able to announce @wetv ( @guhh_wetv ) done gave us our own tv show. Premiering August 5th 9/8c . So no matter who hits on Brat …. judging by the NAME OF OUR TV SHOW….. you’ll always be shut down. Anywho make sure to catch #BratlovesJudy , we let the cameras in our REAL life , with our REAL situations for y’all to see …. that we all have s— we go through,” Dupart posted.

Check out the trailer to “Brat Loves Judy” below.