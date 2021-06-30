H&M and Buy From a Black Woman team up for pop-up tour

The Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour will be bringing pop-up shopping experiences to multiple cities across the U.S. in July.

The tour was announced this week, following word earlier this year that H&M and Buy From a Black Woman would be teaming up to highlight Black women business owners while also contributing to the nonprofit’s goal of empowering Black women and those who support them.

“Black women are all around,” Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From a Black Woman, said in a press release earlier this week. “We are your sisters, your mothers, your aunties, your daughters. ⁠We are your teachers, your leaders, your motivators, your trendsetters.⁠ Black women continue to shape and shift so many things and it is our hope that this year’s Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour serves as a public reminder that Black women are here.”

“We’re working to rally around the communities of which we’re a part across the country,” said Donna Dozier Gordon, head of inclusion and diversity for H&M USA. “Amplifying the voices of Black women and supporting the growth of Black-owned businesses is one way we’re doing that.”

The Inspire Tour will be making stops in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and more H&M stores that will offer customers the chance to shop businesses for everything from skin care to accessories.

The festivities begin July 1 in Atlanta and head to Los Angeles on July 25. For more on the Buy From a Black Woman nonprofit, including how to get involved, read this.