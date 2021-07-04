Creme of Nature shines different and unveils new look of signature argan oil from Morocco Collection

(Jacksonville, FL) – Legacy hair care brand Creme of Nature is excited to unveil its #ShineDifferent campaign and new packaging design for the Creme of Nature with argan oil from Morocco collection. Creme of Nature is the first-ever ethnic brand to offer hair care and styling products infused with certified organic argan oil from Morocco, providing intense conditioning and nourishment. Beloved by all consumers, the product line continues to be formulated with the same uncompromising ingredients such as NO sulfates, NO mineral oil, NO petrolatum — and now boasts a modern look, along with its revolutionary original formula.

“For the past 10 years, our argan oil From Morocco collection has been a staple in our consumers’ hair regimen and ‘herstory’ to achieve healthy and shiny hair. With a large focus on Black women today, it is the perfect and most appropriate time for us to initiate the #ShineDifferent campaign, a celebration of this signature collection’s renewal and its longevity in the haircare space; along with underscoring ‘hidden figures’ who are shining differently in their respective professions and community,” said Jolorie Williams, General Manager, Revlon Multicultural and Contract Services.

The #ShineDifferent campaign will kick off this summer highlighting individuals, across various platforms, who are celebrated and rising stars within their community. It will feature a series of experiential and digital activations which include: the unveiling of the #ShineDifferent mural painted by visual artist Erica Chisolm. Located in Atlanta’s historic Cabbagetown (727 Wylie St. SE), known for its picturesque murals, Chisholm’s #ShineDifferent mural serves a standing tribute to the dynamic woman featured throughout the campaign.

