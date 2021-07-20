Karrueche Tran makes history with Daytime Emmy win (photo)

Multi-hyphenate Hollywood star Karrueche Tran was so happy after her historic win at the 2021 Daytime Emmys that she could have levitated right off the ground.

The 33-year-old actress took home the Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for her role as Vivian Johnson-Garrett in Popstar! TV’s “The Bay.”

The Los Angeles-born Tran became the first person of AAPI descent — which stands for Asian American and Pacific Islander — to walk away with an acting Emmy.

“I’m so thankful, so blessed, and so grateful!” Tran rejoiced, according to The Shade Room. “I have to thank my ‘The Bay’ family, who believed in me from day one when nobody did at all.”

Not long after, Tran used Instagram to articulate to her 10 million followers her blissful state.

“Y’all .. I.. really don’t even know where to begin … I’m still in shock!” Tran penned.

Tran has come quite a ways since being plucked from obscurity and becoming an overnight national star when she began dating ultra-talented and equally controversial singer Chris Brown in 2011.

The former “Claws” star had already won three Emmys for producing “The Bay.” But she never fathomed being the first AAPI to win for a leading acting role.

“The icing on the cake was finding out I’m the first AAPI lead actress Emmy winner in both Daytime Emmys and Primetime.. excuse me WHATTT??! I f—ing made Emmys history.. that is HUGE and makes me extremely emotional … WOW I am on such a high that I know will last for a long time..”