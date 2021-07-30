BWW Group’s ten-year sustainability plan focuses on expanding its electric and hybrid fleet of cars. To date, BMW features all-electric and plug-in hybrid “Ultimate Driving Machines” that expand across the various BMW series of cars. BMW Group has lofty goals of putting seven million vehicles with electrified drive systems on the road worldwide!

The second generation of BMW’s plug-in hybrid X5 SUV rolls out with sustainability attributes as well as power. During my recent test drive, there was no noticeable difference that the 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e was a hybrid. The car lives up to the brand’s mantra – “Ultimate Driving Machine.”

The new X5 45e is an upgrade from its predecessor, the X5 40e. The new X5 45e generation offers a quicker and more powerful SUV. It offers more range — as much as 30 miles. The X5 45e offers six driving modes which range from super-efficient to optimized performance. Electric mode is for pure EV driving and is only available when the battery is charged. Eco Pro maximized everyday driving in Hybrid mode which blends gas and electric power.

My test-drive was equipped with the M Sport package with a 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine. The sports mode unleashed everything BMW is known for and allowed me to test the power of the X5 xDrive45e. On the open track, I was able to sprint from 0-60 in about 5.3 seconds. The 45e gives you the driver many drive options to truly maximize it to your liking.

The X5 45e standard features include; Active Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Front Collison Warning and 8-speed Sport Auto Transmission. Of course, BMW offers options that can deepen the luxury ride from the front and rear heated seats, heated front seat armrest and steering wheel. The M Sport Package and Executive Package heightens the ultimate drive of the 2021 X5 45e.

Inside you are greeted with multi-contour seats (optional). Once behind the wheel, a 12.3-inch gauge cluster displays every bit of needed information you would need to know about the X5 45e xDrive. The Infotainment system offers a host of options at your fingertips. Wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Front passengers have access to wireless device charging, three USB ports and 12-volt outlets. You will also find 12-volt outlets in the backseat as well as the cargo area too.

The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e is truly a luxury SUV. From its sleek contoured lined exterior to the plush and comfortable interior, the X5 is a well-designed and beautiful SUV. The X5 starts at $65,400 plus $995 for destination. The one I test drove included the following additional add-ons; Drivers Assistant Pro Package, M Sport Package, Executive Package, heated and contour seats for a grand total of $81,695.

All in all, The BMW X5 45e is a very comfortable and enjoyable drive. It is a nice addition to BMW’s fleet of Ultimate Driving Machines.