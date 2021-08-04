Fulton County (Atlanta) Names August 4th ‘Dr. Rashad Richey Day’

Rashad Richey , MBA, EdD, PhD, is an award-winning radio personality on News & Talk 1380-WAOK (The Rashad Richey Morning Show) and The People’s Station V-103 FM. Richey is also an Emmy nominated television political commentator on CBS News – Atlanta and university professor who has been delivering a “fire-hot” daily streaming show called ‘Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey” on the TYT Network, home of The Young Turks, The Damage Report and other popular political and news shows.

As part of TYT, ‘Indisputable’ will now be distributed on linear TV: Comcast Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo TV, Roku, Pluto TV, YouTube TV, and all TYT’s digital platforms, which include TYT.com/Live, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. ‘Indisputable’ is a 90-minute television program that airs live Monday through Friday at 2:30 p.m. EDT, 11:30 a.m. PDT.

Today, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners bestowed their highest honor to Richey by naming August 4th, ‘Dr. Rashad Richey Appreciation Day’ for his broadcasting impact, community involvement and social justice work across the country. The proclamation was co-sponsored by Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts and Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr., and was approved unanimously by all Fulton County commissioners.

In a room full of supporters, Richey said he accepted the honor on behalf of the community he serves. His dad, Nathaniel Richey, joined him at the podium as he accepted the proclamation. Richey said his dad always taught him to value “humanity over money” and was an influencing voice in his career path for social advocacy.