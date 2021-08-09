 Skip to content

‘Obama variant’ trends as folks slam ex-president for big birthday bash

By Terry Shropshire | August 9, 2021 |

Barack Obama (Photo: A.R. Shaw for Steed Media)

Barack Obama is getting scorched by critics for hosting a big birthday bash this past weekend with hundreds of guests who were not wearing masks. Meanwhile, celebrity attendees scramble to delete the many images they posted on social media.

As the pandemic surges again across the country, the 44th president hosted an A-list celebrity soiree to bring in his 60th birthday in Marsha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts, about 95 miles south of Boston. This prompted Obama detractors to start the “Obama Variant” hashtag that has gone viral as of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

A gang of A-list celebrities descended on the glamorous island for the soiree to party with Barack and Michelle Obama, including Jay-Z and Beyonce, Steven Spielberg, George Clooney, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and Erykah Badu.

Badu and others, including rapper Trap Beckham and his manager TJ Chapman, posted photos and video of the former president dancing, but they’ve been snatched down due to the event’s photography ban. 

The videos and photos did not come down soon enough to prevent the political carnage. Critics saw blood in the water and quickly honed in for a veritable feeding frenzy on Twitter:

There are some, however, who either defended the president by pointing out the conservative hypocrisy, or they believe the birthday party has been blown out of proportion.

 

 

 

 

 



