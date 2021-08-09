‘Obama variant’ trends as folks slam ex-president for big birthday bash

Barack Obama is getting scorched by critics for hosting a big birthday bash this past weekend with hundreds of guests who were not wearing masks. Meanwhile, celebrity attendees scramble to delete the many images they posted on social media.

As the pandemic surges again across the country, the 44th president hosted an A-list celebrity soiree to bring in his 60th birthday in Marsha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts, about 95 miles south of Boston. This prompted Obama detractors to start the “Obama Variant” hashtag that has gone viral as of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

A gang of A-list celebrities descended on the glamorous island for the soiree to party with Barack and Michelle Obama, including Jay-Z and Beyonce, Steven Spielberg, George Clooney, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union and Erykah Badu.

Badu and others, including rapper Trap Beckham and his manager TJ Chapman, posted photos and video of the former president dancing, but they’ve been snatched down due to the event’s photography ban.

The videos and photos did not come down soon enough to prevent the political carnage. Critics saw blood in the water and quickly honed in for a veritable feeding frenzy on Twitter:

White Privilege is being able to host a birthday bash packed with people for three days with no masks as you tell everyone else they need to wear a mask. #ObamaVariant. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 8, 2021

I look forward to finding out the amount of COVID cases coming out of Obama’s birthday party. #ObamaVariant — Lavern Spicer (@lavern_spicer) August 8, 2021

Symptoms of #ObamaVariant: Arrogance, self-righteousness, sudden unexplained hatred for the working class, flashes of hypocrisy — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) August 8, 2021

There are some, however, who either defended the president by pointing out the conservative hypocrisy, or they believe the birthday party has been blown out of proportion.

I feel like the people tweeting #ObamaVariant with the most frantic rage are mostly mad that their unvaccinated, spurned by the culture arses would never, ever-ever get invited to a party at that level. Also my guess is they're cool with with the unvaxxed & unmasked at Sturgis… — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 8, 2021

…and would run to Mar-a-Lago and trip and fall on the way there, get up and keep stumble-running to Palm Beach to be in an unvaxxed, maskless mixer with their Golden Calf, his weird kids and all the COVID droplets available to share. Just some thoughts on this Sunday. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 8, 2021

The #ObamaVariant is trending. Must be paying homage to hope, decency, wisdom, intellect and class. — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) August 9, 2021