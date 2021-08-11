The 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is in a lane of its own: 7 must-have features

Northern Michigan is one of the most picturesque vacation places to visit during the summer time. From Traverse City to Suttons Bay, you will find cherry trees, vineyards, picture perfect beaches and breathtaking sand dunes that extend for miles and then plunge into deep blue waters.

Recently, the Nissan Pathfinder team, in conjunction with The Allen-Lewis Agency, presented a select few media personalities with a chance to experience northern Michigan’s beauty first hand via the #PathfinderPlayground Ride and Drive, a two-day experiential event featuring the 2022 all-new Nissan Pathfinder. Through this #RideAndDrive, several media personalities were able to get a birds eye view of the splendor northern Michigan holds, while also simultaneously becoming intimately familiar with the luxurious features of the all-new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder.

The Ride and Drive event featured two private winery tours and exclusive dinners at Bonobo Winery in Traverse City, MI and Black Star Farms Winery, located in Suttons Bay, MI. The highlight of the drive landed the journalists directly in the middle of Sleeping Bear Sand Dunes National Park, where they discovered the agility, the superb drive handling, several high end features, and all of the 284 horse power, 9-speed automatic transmission, 3.5 liter V6 engine, that the 2022 Pathfinder had to offer.

The key take-away’s from the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder are that it’s rugged, flexible and connected. With design cues from the first generation Pathfinder, including the three slot front grill, flared fenders and the diagonal seat pillar, the fifth generation Pathfinder design is sure to impress everyone in the family.

