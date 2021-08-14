Tory Lanez accused of violating Megan Thee Stallion protection order

Tory Lanez’s surprise performance at last month’s Rolling Loud Miami music festival could land the rapper in more trouble for violating a restraining order to keep him away from Megan Thee Stallion. DaBaby brought out the “Motorboat” rapper during his set to the delight of the fans and performed their hit single “Skat.” Lanez was hidden in a giant baby costume before revealing himself to the packed crowd.

This is also the same performance which put DaBaby in the hotseat for the past few weeks over his homophobic remarks. Lanez allegedly violated the order because Megan Thee Stallion was also at the show and performed just before DaBaby Lanez is accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot last summer and a judge’s order requires him to stay at least 100 yards away from the “WAP” rapper.

Megan was reportedly still backstage when Lanez was gearing up to take the stage. DaBaby also performed two songs which he and Megan collaborated on, “Cry Baby” and “Cash S—-,” before and after Lanez rocked the crowd. Megan and her team were understandably “very upset” and felt that the performance mocked their pending criminal case.

TMZ reported that prosecutors have “filed a motion to hold Lanez in contempt for violating the restraining order that was issued in his ongoing criminal case.” Prosecutors are asking the judge to either revoke his bail, which could land him in jail pending trial, or at the very least increase his bail. The judge is expected to make his ruling on the matter on Aug. 19.

“I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” DaBaby said before Lanez hit the stage before the surprise performance. A source close to Lanez also told TMZ that he never saw Megan at the festival nor did he ever get physically close to her.

Check out DaBaby and Tory Lanez’ performance from the Rolling Loud Miami music festival which continues to draw more heat.